The series will introduce a new main character

A few weeks ago, we learned with surprise that the actress Ruby Rose will not resume her role as Kate Kane in the series Batwoman although this last has been renewed for a second season. We imagined then that the American channel The CW was going to have to go looking to find him a successor in the role of the Woman Bat. But, surprise: the chain is betting to introduce a new character who will take over from Kate Kane, rather than to replace just the actress.

Batwoman: Exit Kate Kane…

If the actress Ruby Rose will not return in season 2 Batwoman, it seems that her character, Kate Kane will not make his return either. In fact, according to The Hollywood Reporter and Decide The CW would not seek a new actress to portray Kate Kane / Batwoman, unlike what we imagined in the news two weeks ago. Instead, it would seem that the American chain will introduce a new main character who will take up the torch.

This information comes to us from Reddit with a call to cast now removed to a female character in her twenties called Ryan Wilder. But where the fans have tiqué, it is with the following sentence: “Ryan Wilder is on the verge of becoming the Batwoman “. The call continues as well: “She is friendly, messy, a bit clumsy and wild. It has nothing in common with Kate Kane, the woman who wore the catsuit before it. “. Then, of course, this information is to be taken with a grain of salt as the American channel The CW has nothing officially confirmed. But if this call for casting is, so we are curious to discover this new Batwoman. To know that there has not been a single Batwoman in the comics since long before Kate Kane, Kathy Kane, who was in the batsuit in 1956. So why not a third Batwoman after all? Remains to be seen what awaits the fans of the arrow verse while season 2 of Batwoman is still provided for in January 2021.