the series with Chris Evans now has his release date

After donning the costume of a super hero (Captain America) for several years in the films of the MCU, Chris Evans is now ready to be a father of a family in “Defending Jacob,” a new series of Apple+ TV, the streaming platform of the firm of Cupertino. The announcement of this series goes as far back in 2018 and we had to wait a long time before Apple unveils its release date.

Last month, apple announced that “Defending Jacob” will debut on Apple TV+ from the April 24, 2020. Apple TV+ has chosen not to do as its competitors, which have the habit of putting at the disposal of their subscribers the full season from the first day of its release.

Only the first three episodes of the first season will be available on the 24th of April next. The platform will then bring them online one episode per week, knowing that there are 8 in total.

A father willing to do anything to save his son

“Defending Jacob” is the adaptation of the novel by William Landay, released in 2012. This series tells the story of Andy Barber, the central character played by Chris Evans, who is deputy prosecutor in a small town in Massachusetts. The latter is in charge of an investigation into the murder of a teenager who was murdered while he was running.

Over the course of the investigation, he discovers that his son Jacob is the prime suspect of this case. Andy Barber” finds himself torn between his sworn duty to uphold justice and his unconditional love for his son. “

Mark Bomback to the commands of the series

“Defending Jacob” was written and created by Mark Bomback, who also serves as showrunner. The realization has been provided by the Norwegian Morten Tyldum. In addition to moving to the screen, Chris Evans will also work with the creative team of the series as a producer.

At the level of the casting, they will find Michelle Dockery in the role of the wife of Andy Barber. ‘jaeden Lieberher will be Jacob Barber and Pablo Schreiber will play the role of a lawyer. They will be joined by Cherry Jones, Betty Gabriel and Sakina Jaffrey.

As a reminder, the subscription to Apple TV+ is 4,99€ per month… but it is also offered to all the people who have bought a Mac, an iPhone or an iPad in the last year.







