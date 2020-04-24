the series with Sophie Turner reveals in a trailer — Just about TV

After a first teaser released in early February, Quibi has released, at the beginning of this week, the trailer official of the series Survive you can find below :

The series thriller tells the story of Jane, played by actress Sophie Turner, who must fight to survive after his plane crashed on a remote mountain. With Paul (Corey Hawkins), the only other survivor of the accident, they will embark on a journey into the wilderness, battling extreme climate conditions, and personal injuries.

The output of Survive is scheduled for 6 April 2020, the launch date of the platform Quibi.