the series worn by Henry Cavill is already renewed for a season 2 !

Henry Cavill is not going to close immediately find unemployed ! The british actor, 36-year-old will be Geralt of Riv in the future series event Netflix : The Witcher ! After making the feet and hands on the social networks, the one who has incarnated many times Superman has been successful. The lonely hero and hunter of monsters, it will be him ! The first season of this fiction fantasy will be available online on Friday 20 December next. And future viewers of the series can now rejoice… because it will !

Geralt”s adventure is only beginning…. The Witcher has been renewed for Season 2! pic.twitter.com/6iPrUFeujI — Netflix US (@netflix) November 13, 2019

Netflix has already made it known on social networks (and in a press release) that The Witcher had already been renewed for a season 2. It is with a symbolic image that the information has been communicated : two swords ! “The adventure of Geralt is only at its beginning… The Witcher has been renewed for a season 2″, is it written in the legend ! The showrunneuse of the show, Lauren Schmidt Hissrichwas already excited of the new and said : “I am so excited that even before that viewers will dip in season 1, we are already able to confirm our return to The Mainland to continue to tell the stories of Geralt, Yennefer and Ciri, and highlight the incredible work of our players and of our team,”.

The first details of the sequel…

The production of this suite will be launched in London at the beginning of the year 2020 to an output of the future episodes current 2021 on the platform. Eight episodes will be made and the actors Henry Cavill, Anya Chalotra (Wanderlust) and Freya Allan (The Third Day, Into The Badlands) will of course be back in this season 2.

But, in fact, what is it The Witcher ?

Saga of the literary fantastic popular (titled in French The Witcher), The Witcher has gained popularity thanks to the various video games released on consoles, Xbox and Playstation. Geralt de Riv is a man of mysterious and solitary, and specialized in hunting monsters. With the help of a powerful witch and a young princess, it will evolve within the Continent, while fighting terrible creatures. To what adventures will they all three be heading ? To find out, it will have to wait until the next 20 December.