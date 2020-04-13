The seven series to take the broad, even confined

Merritt Wever (Ruby) and Domhnall Gleeson (Billy) in the jubilant series ” Run “. — HBO



No need to leave the couch to travel ! During the time of the containment to combat the spread of the coronavirus, you can take off at home thanks to the

series. Our selection for you to escape without the risk of contamination, and to enjoy the great outdoors.

From the conquest of the West

Less view that The Sopranosless revered than The Wirethe series Deadwood, aired between 2004 and 2006, figure among the wonders of HBO. The series, worn by Timothy Olyphant and Ian McShane, recounts the adventures of Swearingen, Bullock, Dority, Calamity Jane, Ellsworth, a combination of heroes, fictional and characters that have really existed. The action takes place in Deadwood in the late 1870s, a small town in South Dakota, which has become a place without faith or law, where are all those that the fever of the gold has attracted in the Black Hills. Welcome to the great outdoors, the real ones, the Far West. One of the best series ever produced, that one has to want large spaces or not !

“Deadwood” is available on MyCanal.

Flee to the mountain

This mini-series in six episodes that will take you in the Norwegian mountains. Fiction Norwegian Kampen om Tungtvannet (The Heavy Water War or The Wreckers) immerses the viewer in a secret operation organised during the Second world War to sabotage the quest for nuclear fire by nazi Germany, aimed at destroying a factory of heavy water, an essential component of the atomic weapon. Decor cold of Norway to the streets of devastated Berlin, the army of darkness to the work.

“The Wreckers “, which is available on Apple iTunes and Google Play.

Carve the road with bikers

Want to carve the road with bikers ? The series Mayans MCderived from the universe bloodthirsty and whirring of Sons of Anarchy, following Ezekiel Reyes (J. D. Pardo), a biker who yearns to integrate the time of the Mayans Motorcycle Club. This gang, composed mainly of Mexicans, is in control of a part of Nevada and Southern California, where it flows out of the heroine. Drugs, murder, prostitution, traffic of weapons… It is safer to ride his Harley safely on her couch !

“Mayans MC” is available on MyCanal.

Explore the heart of the jungle

An adventure-thriller with many twists and a new role of badass muscular for the heroine of the saga Underworld ! In The WidowKate Beckinsale portrays Georgia Wells, a widow, who is investigating the disappearance of her husband in a plane crash in the democratic Republic of the Congo on a background of trafficking, corruption and guerrillas. Created by brothers Harry and Jack Williams (Liar and The Missing), this british series charm, as Blood Diamond in its time, for its visual beauty and its beautiful african landscapes.

“The Widow “, which is available on Amazon Prime Video.

Walking along the cliffs

If Outlander gives thanks to the scottish Highlands, Poldark leads us into the magnificent landscapes of Cornwall, where high cliffs overlook the sea ! Inspired by the novels of Winston Graham, this romance follows in the England of the late Eighteenth century the adventures of the brooding Ross Poldark (Aidan Turner), who after having fought in the american war of independence and account-to find his beloved Delmeza (Eleanor Tomlinson). Alas, nothing goes as planned : his father died, the mine family is closed, and his partner is committed to marry her cousin. Life in Cornwall is far from being peaceful !

“Poldark “, available on Netflix.

Afford a road trip by train

The story of a runaway in the literal sense of the term. Phoebe Waller-Bridge, the designer of Fleabagcame back with Run. The series follows the adventures of two ex-lovers, Ruby (represented by Merritt Wever, rewarded with two Emmy Awards for his role in Nurse Jackie) and Billy (Domhall Gleeson aka the General Hux in the latest movies Star Wars), which can be found at the Grand Central terminal in New York. Seventeen years earlier, they entered into a covenant, that of get together and disappear together, if one of them sent a simple sms text message with the word ” Run ” (“Flee “). A romantic getaway in the train, amidst the dialogues sharp and weird twists. A getaway that will restore your smile !

“Run “, from the 13th of April exclusively on OCS in the US + 24.

Explore the farthest reaches of the universe

It is not only the saga Star Trek to travel in space ! The docufiction March, inspired by the novel How We’ll Live on Mars of Stephen Petranek and produced by Ron Howard (Apollo 13), follows six astronauts who will fly aboard the spaceship Daedalus in the direction of the red planet. Has you the vast deserted expanses of Mars. Tracing the captivating quest for the colonization of Mars, the fiction is punctuated by interviews with scientists, authors and engineers, including Elon Musk, Andy Weir, Robert Zubrin, and dr. Neil deGrasse Tyson, on the difficulties of such an undertaking. In the Face of an Earth over-exploited, March could be an option ? The trials of these pioneers (loneliness, radiation, solar winds, etc) remind us that it is necessary to take care of the blue planet and build the world of the after !