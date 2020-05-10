the sexuality of Maisie Williams doesn’t look you

No need to be a fan of Game of Thrones to know about Maisie Williams, aka Arya Stark. It is in the process of getting a place of choice among the teenage girls the coolest in the world.

After being noticed by his statements on feminism (“either you’re someone normal, either you’re sexist”), it shows once again that she knows how to take when it comes to tackling the taboos of our societies.

In a recent interview for Nylon, Williams has delivered on his sexuality. She says she does not feel the need to label : “I’ve never taken hours to think about my sexuality”, she says.

Maisie has no time to lose with definitions, narrow gender and sexuality. She said that his views on sexuality are similar to those of the actress Shailene Woodley (Divergent), as it quotes :

“‘I fall in love with personalities, not people or genres. I have no problem that someone wants a sexual identity is very defined, but I also think that it is nobody’s business. Do what you want .”

Maisie Williams has, however, confided that she was going out with a man she had met at school. “I feel in love at the moment, but you never know how long it lasts. It is for this reason that I am not very focused on the wedding. I’m not sure of wanting to marry me one day.” At the same time, at 19 years of age, who could wish them to fit ? Dear Arya, continues, rather, to scratch names on your list of people to kill ! Related Post: Ashley Benson : wife of Cara Delevingne radically changes look

Written by Olivia Cassano, translated from the English by Dario