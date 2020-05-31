The shadow of Emily, 4K Ultra HD Blu‑Ray, Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick in high-voltage

Stephanie (Anna Kendrick) seeks to uncover the truth about the sudden disappearance of her best friend Emily (Blake Lively), creature, glamorous and mysterious. When it comes to contact Stephanie to request a service (it is easier to understand A Simple Favor, the original title), it disappears without a trace. In search of the truth, Stephanie, mom and blogger of top-flight, begins to explore the secrets of the past of Emily…

After Instinct of survival Jaume Collet‑Serra and Café Society of Woody Allen, the it‑girl Blake Lively (ex‑Gossip Girl the six seasons of durant and Mrs. Ryan “Deadpool” Reynolds to the city) returns to the cinema with a thriller in the feminine, signed Paul Feig, more used to comedies a bit pachydermiques (The flingueuses, Spy, S. O. S fantômes).

Change registry with this adaptation of the novel Missing to Darcey Bell. The shadow of Emily is expected in 4K Ultra HD Blu‑Ray on 18 December at Lionsgate US. Distributed in France by Metropolitan Film & Video, the movie is not yet announced in France. There is no doubt that the great potential of the film with fans of Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick (Twilight, trilogy Pitch Perfectshould give ideas to the French editor… It keeps you well know.