“The Shadow of Emily” : the shadow of a turnip

Blogger culinary, overactive and mother, the perfectionist, Stephanie is befriended by Emily, the mother of a buddy of her son. Mysterious, fascinating, sublime, the latter is put to use quickly as a nanny. Until the day she disappears…

We don’t believe to much in this film. Or to the improbable characters, or the suspense constantly defused by notes of humor, clumsy, or vulgar, nor to the innumerable twists and turns of a scenario, that is not a concern near (the main character kisses his girlfriend, sleeps with the husband of her best friend’s freshly dead, and… his own half-brother). A force to haul us, the film loses. And we see on the horizon the shadow of a turnip.