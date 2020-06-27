The Shadow of Stalin : did you know that the potential future James Bond plays in this film ? – Actus Ciné

Has the poster of The shadow of Stalin from the 22 of June, of James Norton is the favorite of the bookmakers to take the role of James Bond, after Daniel Craig. Discover who is James… James Norton.

His name has been circulating among the English bookmaker from 2016 and in January last, James Norton was always the favorite to replace Daniel Craig in the role of James Bond. Rather little known in France, the actor of 34 years is still very popular in the United Kingdom. Is the poster of the thriller in The shadow of Stalin from the 22nd of June. Find out who is James Norton.

Born in July 1985 in London of parents, teachers, Geoffrey James Ian Norton develops very quickly a particular interest in the theatre. The boy grew up in Malton in North Yorkshire with his parents and his sister. He studied in private schools, the most famous of England, and continued his education at the University of Cambridge, where he studied theology. It is then part of the theatre Club of the Marlowe Society, and it occurs in the joints. He then joined the Royal Academy of dramatic Art in London.

From tentative beginnings in the cinema

After the theater debut, James Norton got his first film role in the 2009. He plays a student in an education Lone Scherfig with Carey Mulligan before giving an answer to Felicity Jones in the drama Cheerful Weather for the Wedding. In 2013, he slips into the skin of the Type of Awards in the film Rush, directed by Ron Howard, and it embodies, the following year, Francis Willoughby in Mr. Turner from Mike Leigh. Two years later appears in the cast of the new version of the Experiment prohibited – Flatliners where response is given to Ellen Page, Diego Luna and Kiefer Sutherland.

Sony Pictures James Norton in The Daughters of Dr. March



In 2020, he played John Brooke, the husband of Meg March (Emma Watson) in Girls of Doctor March Greta Gerwig, and that goes with the drama The Shadow of Stalin in which he plays the main character, Gareth Jones, a young journalist who arrives to Moscow in 1933 to interview Stalin. In cinemas from Wednesday.

A star of the small screen

But if the actor is also very popular in the united kingdom is for his roles in the television series of success. In 2014, he was chosen to be the murderer Tommy Lee Royce in the police of the BBC series, Happy Valley. The critically acclaimed, the actor puts in perspective, indicating that this role led him to be hated by “at least eight million people,”.

James Norton wins then the main role of the series Grantchester, which takes place in the 50’s. He plays Sidney Chambers, a reverend who officiates in the village of Grantchester and combine with an inspector willing to do anything to solve the crimes. The actor has left the series at the end of the fourth season.

Kudos Film & Television Limited Norton in the series Grantchester



In the meantime, the new star of the audiovisual panorama british landed the role of Prince Andrei Bolkonsky in the mini-series of War and Peace. Directed by Tom Harper, this BBC series is the adaptation of the novel of Leo Tolstoy, which tells the story of the reign of Tsar Alexander 1 and the triangle of love between Natasha Rostova, Pierre Bezukhov and Andrei Bolkonsky. James Norton gives an answer to Lily James, Paul Dano, or Jim Broadbent. He interpreter, then, Alex god-man, the son of a leader of the Russian mafia in exile in London, in the series of McMafia produced by Amazon Prime.

James Norton is currently on the cast of the BBC series, The Trial of Christine Keeler, which traces the evolution of the case Profumo, a political scandal that has rocked the United Kingdom in the 1960s.

Is the poster of the new series of SF Joss Whedon, The Nevers, in which he is going to propose Hugo Swann, a man pansexuel of the high society, who runs a club secret and will soon be available in the poster of the thriller Netflix Things Heard and Seen. There a response is given to Amanda Seyfried and Natalia Dyer.

BBC/Ecosse Films/Ben Blackall James Norton, and Sophie Cookson in The Trial of Christine Keeler



A name predestined ?

You already have the name of the agent 007, will be also your costume ? At least that is what the English house of bets predict the last 4 years. It has already been mentioned by the participants in the united kingdom in the year 2016 to be successful Daniel CraigJames Norton was, in the month of January last, again advertised as the favorite of the bookmakers. According to a rumor relayed by The Sunthe actor reportedly met in secret Barbara Broccoli, head of EON Productions and the daughter of the creator of the James Bond series.

This information is, obviously, to be taken with a grain of salt until a possible official announcement, but James Norton would be the 8th performer of 007, if it ever came to take over from Daniel Craig – who has already announced his passing of the torch after the liberation of the death may be expected, in the theatres, in the month of November.

The trailer for The Shadow of Stalin