The shoes designed by Rihanna and Amina Muaddi are everywhere on Instagram

Barely launched, the exclusive capsule signed Rihanna and Amina Muaddi has already invaded social networks.

It’s the summer collaboration. On the one hand, Rihanna, renowned singer and founder of the luxury house Fenty who, since her debut in May 2019, has made it her mission to work with a diverse community of talents. On the other, Amina Muaddi, queen of the half-Romanian, half-Jordanian accessory, whose pyramidal heels have conquered the fashion sphere. On the occasion of the launch of its Release 7-20 collection, Fenty unveils its collaboration with the star designer. On the program: four pairs of shoes with innovative inverted stilettos that have already invaded social networks. Your choice: sandals to lace around the ankle and dizzying mules. Without a doubt the shoes of the summer!

« I wanted to create footwear that represented the muse and the brand: strong, but refined and feminine”, says @aminamuaddi. Final decisions on shape, fabric and color for our Shoe #Release720 with @badgalriri. Collection is out now on FENTY.com and through link in bio. @rajavirdi #FENTY #FENTYshoes

