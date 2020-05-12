The shooting of Black Adam with Dwayne Johnson will begin this summer

We should quickly have a new Nemesis of Shazam! If the fans were waiting as early as the first installment of the adventures of Billy Batson, he may still have to wait a bit to find Black Adam. DC made the bet to introduce the character in a film solo, scheduled for 2021. The filming will be launched this summer.

That is more than 5 years, we have heard talk of a feature film centered on Black Adam. The Nemesis of Shazam! had to make his entry in the DCEU thanks to the feature film of David F. Sandberg, but Warner Bros had decided otherwise. The inability to integrate the scenario had pushed the studios to consider a film solo. Dwayne Johnson explained last year, “We have tried to tell two origins of characters in a single script, but it didn’t work. Black Adam is connected to Shazam! but we had to make two films.” Since the beginning, the player is announced into the skin of the evil character, but the planning of the one who multiplies the success at the box-office will not be allowed to get on with the task sooner. Now it’s official, the shooting will begin this summer. This is Dwayne Johnson, who announced on Instagramin full session of weight training.

DC is trusted by Jaume Collet-Serra to direct the film. The one who will make his first steps in the world of super-heroes is particularly known for having directed the action movie The Passenger with Liam Neeson as well as Non-stop. The filmmaker had previously worked with Dwayne Johnson on the next stamped Disney, Jungle Cruise. The casting is still for the moment secret, but we would not be surprised to see Zachary Levi make an appearance. If the rumors are true, the two characters will meet for the third installment of the adventures of Shazam!, one might see during a scene post-credits. Remains only to wait to discover what awaits us all in DC. The world of film, adapted from the comics, continues to expand, notably with Wonder Woman 2 the 4 June.