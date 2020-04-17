the sign language interpreters have access to the speech before the direct ?

It is now a ritual : Jerome Solomon, the director-general of Health, made a point release of daily and live since the beginning of the crisis of the sars coronavirus. Evolution of the pandemic, many of the new victims : all is sifted through. Viewers with the most assiduous have necessarily noticed the presence, each evening, of one or of a sign language interpreter. An important initiative for the deaf and hard of hearing. But how do these people of the shadow are now more present on the small screen ? Interviewed by Tele-Loisirs, Rachel Frery, confided on his experience during the speech live Emmanuel Macron to Mulhouse. Remember, the 25th of march last, the head of State was flown to the military hospital of campaign in the city, before a large speech.

Little preparation

A translator since more than 20 years, Rachel Frery appreciated this small revolution in the world of politics. “At the Elysée, people have probably become aware of the need to make it accessible to everyone who speaks the official, she explained. Deaf people are full citizens who should have access to information as all the others. After the attacks of 2015, the deaf community has been put in very great difficulty because the news were not translated and they did not have access in real-time. This is one of their claims for many years. “

Alongside Emmanuel

