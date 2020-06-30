The Simpsons no longer use the white color to the voice actors of the characters of color

The resurgence of the Black movement of the Life of Matter, following the murder of George Floyd by Derek Chauvin, a white police officer, has deeply questioned the racist attitudes and the white privilege in american society, especially within an industry, Hollywood, which is supposed to lead by example, in terms of representation. If the show runners, as Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, have been assured that they would do better in the future to write stories at the height of their characters racialized (after a tirade of Vanessa Morgan in Riverdale), and several comedies (The Office, Community, Scrubs) were removed from the episodes that contains blackfaces, there is also work to do on the side of the cartoon series.

Many of them are, in fact, the actors are racialized, that are systematically folded by the actor·rice·s white·et·s (the conversation, obviously, much more rare). This may seem trivial at first sight, then, not in all : there are already very few, in proportion, the chance of a double character is not white, if even those who are trustés as a priority, by bending a··s white·et·s, that is there for professionals·the·s of the dubbing poc·e·s, exactly ? Nothing.

Several animation series, including Central Park and Big Mouth – decided, in agreement with their interpreters white, in this case, Kristen Bell and Jenny Slate, of recaster is the dubbing of the characters of the métis. It is the same for Family Guy, who has seen the actor Mike Henry explain that this would be the double of the majority of the characters non-white. Then Alison Brie is, she has an excuse that have been duplicated in the series BoJack Horseman (completed) a female character who is of vietnamese origin. Related Post: Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Robert Downey Jr... You balance the first interviews of your favorite actors

A new symbolic step that has been taken, as the series of animation of the pop culture of the most famous in the world, The Simpsons follow the same path. Its producers have announced in a press release, lapidary : “In the future, The Simpsons will no longer be a voice actor·rice·s white·he·s to play a character not-white”.

Broadcast in a hundred countries, the series of Matt Groening, it also holds the record of longevity on the small screen american for a series of scripts. Released in 1989, it accompanies the changes in society and in the history of the united states for more than 30 years.

This decision comes not out of nothing : from 2017, The Simpsons they were criticised for its treatment of characters of color, especially in the wake of the documentary The Problem with Apu, who denounced the writing of a character is perpetuating stereotypes about American Indians. In the end, the actor is white, Hank Azaria, doubling of this character is of indian origin, had to leave his problematic role.