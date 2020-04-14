“The Simpsons” on W9. What is the future after the season 30 ?

The chain of tv W9 broadcasts tonight, Saturday, April 11, 2020, the new adventures of Marge, Homer, Bart, Lisa and Maggie Simpson.

Classic, the episode of launch of this season 30 (previously released on Canal + and available in full on Disney + ) presents Bart making you believe all that he has lived a near-death experience [NDE : Near Death Experience] during which he met… Jesus.

Among the guest stars in this plot, we note the presence of Emily Deschanel, the heroine of Bones (series produced by the Fox, such as Simpson), and Gal Gadot, the actress of movies Wonder Woman.

More fun, the second episode, The Hotel of the broken heartsfollows the misadventures of Marge and Homer, candidates for ” The Amazing Place “, reality show fictional, inspired entertainment american Survivor (Koh-Lanta) and The Amazing Race.

The plot reveals some tricks of the filming of these emissions, including the fact that the losers have to stay hidden in a hotel until the end of the film to avoid leaks. A long scene in black and white parody on the masterpiece of Mike Nichols Who’s afraid of Virginia Wolf ? (1966), which earned the Oscar for best actress for Liz Taylor. Film buffs will appreciate.

Meghan Markle could join the long list of guests

Aired on Fox in the United States in September 2018, this season 30 brings together a bunch of guest stars, including RuPaul, Guillermo del Toro and liev view Schreiber. “The Simpsons” hold the record of the appearance of guest stars in a series according to the Guinness Book of records. A performance established as soon as the season 16th with 337 guests in 352 episodes. There are more than double today. Meghan Markle could also join the list, because Al Jean, the producer of the cartoon show, he has issued the invitation via Radio Times.

Soon the bucketful ?

What is the future for The Simpsons ? More cloudy than bright. Danny Elfman, the composer of the generic, has suggested to the site Joe.ie that the 32nd season – scheduled, unless a deferment, at the beginning of 2020 – would be the last. “I can’t say 100 %, but I’ve heard that the show would enter its last year “, he said, has created consternation among the fans of the animated series created in 1989 by Matt Groening.

“All I can say is that I am stunned and amazed that this has lasted as long. It is important to know that, when I composed the music Simpson […]I thought that nobody would listen to him one day, because I really thought that this series had no chance of walking […]. Believe me, this is one of the biggest surprises of my life ! “

The Simpsonsthis Saturday , 11 April at 21: 05, on W9.