The Simpsons : the white actors do not double more characters of color – News of the TV Series

The revolution in the world of animation so that several flagship of the series, among which “The Simpsons” and “Family Guy” have announced that the characters of color now lined by white actors !

The change in the world of animation ! In response to the movement Black Lives Matter born after the death of George Floyd as a result of the violence of the police, several animated series have announced the adoption of strong measures to ensure a better representation of the diversity in the american television. Therefore, the platform Netflix has decided that Jenny Slate, who provided up to then the voice of the heroine of the color of the cartoon Big Mouth that would soon be replaced by an actress who is black. An initiative welcomed by the public and soon adopted by other tv channels.

After that Apple has announced for its part, the departure of the actress Kristen Bell of the series Central Park for these same reasons, a first channel of the network of america has also decided to implement changes to the voice cast of their animated series. The FOX has indeed decided that there are no more characters of color was not going to be dubbed by an actor white, and, in particular, in its two flagship programs of The Simpsons and Family Guy (Les Griffin).

The decision not to leave blank the actors of the duplication of the characters of color in The Simpsons in fact, after a previous dispute that had seen Hank Azaria decide not to re-embody the character of indian origin Apu Nahasapeemapetilon after a documentary titled The Problem With Apu having detailed the problems and issues relating to this widespread practice in the world of animation. Our colleagues in the The Hollywood Reporter we learn, moreover, that the actors Harry Shearer (Dr. Hibbert) and Tress MacNeille (Manjula), known to embody different characters in the show, not the double of them also now more characters of color in The Simpsons.

In The Griffinthe secondary character of Cleveland Brown (the hero of a spin-off of the four seasons, entitled The Cleveland Show) was doubled since the beginning of the series by the actor is white, Mike Henry; the latter was announced this weekend his decision to retire from the role in favor of an actor of color, a message that also shared on Twitter by the program’s creator, Seth MacFarlane.