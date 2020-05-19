the singer as you’ve never seen it…

It is simply via a few publications Instagram Demi Lovato gives its new for several months. But the singer, which connects the cures detox for nearly a year, coming against all odds to sign an appearance very noticed at the airport in London. This Sunday 18th of August 2019, Demi Lovato was spotted as she crossed the Heathrow airport (London) to take a volume Without makeup and wearing a casual outfit, the pretty brunette has tried by all means not to attract the attention of the paparazzi present at the airport.

It was indeed a Demi Lovato unrecognizable, that appeared on the arm of his assistant. Bloated face, mine tired, of eye contact… the singer has been content to keep their head down, baseball cap screwed on the skull. An appearance the opposite of his most recent publications Instagram which suggested that the singer had obviously taken the bull by the beast.

A sad anniversary

It was a year ago. On July 25, 2018, the whole world learned with astonishment that Demi Lovato has been close to death due to an overdose of drugs. After having celebrated the birthday of a friend in Los Angeles, the singer returns home… before being found unconscious by relatives in his house in the neighbourhood of the Hollywood Hills, in Los Angeles. After being long fought against his addictions, namely drugs and alcohol, Demi Lovato was sober for six years at the time of his overdose. Two weeks after his sordid waking up in the hospital, the singer had immediately taken up the path of detox and was happy to give this news to his fans via the social networks : “I want to thank God that I have kept alive and in good health. I have always been transparent about my journey with addiction. What I’ve learned is that this disease does not disappear or will not be erased with time. This is something that I must continue to overcome and that I have not yet done so. “

If we ignore the reasons of his stay in Europe, sources close say that it continues to be low profile and fight to get better :“Every day is a constant struggle for a Half. She remained determined to lead a life of sobriety and to fully live up to its potential, in particular after the first anniversary of his “relapsesaid a source to USWeekly.

Eleanor Fountain