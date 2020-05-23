the singer becomes more rich as… the queen of England !

“Bitch better have my money” sang Rihanna a few years ago. Speaking of money, the former girlfriend of Chris Brown has landed a new record that is linked to its wealth, and it is amazing because she even beat the queen of England. STAR24 tells you everything.

This for several months now Rihanna decided to put down his boxes to London. Freshly single, the singer has been criticized by fans who accuse him of too much to put her career aside. Very involved in several causes, including donations for the fight against the Coronavirus, it has pushed a huge rant:” Band c*nnards. If one of you asks me again, when is he going to get out while I’m trying to save the world, unlike all of our presidents… I shoot on sight of an eye” she let loose during a live Instagram. Now calmed, the bomb may console themselves with the new results out about it.

Domiciled in England since last year, Rihanna is now classified in 282ème up of the personalities of the wealthiest in the country by the Sunday Times in front of other artists such as Adele, And Mick Jagger or Elton John. This fortune is currently estimated to be around 468 million pounds i.e. 525 million euros. A result that puts it above the queen Elizabeth II. This last is found at the 372ème position with 350 million pounds ($392 million euros). Yet, it was the 356ème place before 2019. The success of the singer may be explained by its pieces which is substantially always the same but also different brands of the star such as its line of cosmetics or even lingerie that sells like hotcakes.

But how far will the beautiful Rihanna, who would be the crush unsuspected of a famous singer ? Only time will tell.

