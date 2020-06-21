the singer brings his support indirectly to Assa Traoré

It is through your brand Fenty Beauty the famous singer and business woman, Rihanna has lent her support to several activists in the black, including the French Assa Traoré. In your account of instagram, recently wrote:

” Activism black is so powerful. The activists of black based on a heritage of courageous people who fight against the injustices of the world and we strive to create a better world for all of us. “we can read in the account of Instagram of Fenty Beauty

In the account of instagram of Rihanna, was inscribed :” incredible women that demand equality for all “with the portraits of Rachel Elizabeth Cargle, Tamika Mallory, Kimberly Latrice Jones or Assa Traoré. A publication which is, obviously, a support to these amazing women.

Therefore, it is not a coincidence that the portrait of Assa Traoré was between those of these women who claim equality for all. In fact, the 13 of June last year, thousands of people had gathered in the plaza of the Republic in Paris, to denounce “police brutality” and racism, the appeal of the family of Adama Traoré. On this occasion, Current values released a video where we saw several protesters shouting “dirty jews “ in the direction of the activists of the Generation of identity, which had deployed a banner in the “White Lives Matter” in the ceiling.

Quickly, the prefecture of the police was seized of the matter and had complained about anti-semitic “chanted by the protesters,”. To this accusation, Assa Traoré has decided to lodge a complaint against the police prefect Didier Lallement for false accusation and false in public writing, according to the information of franceinfo.

Photo credit: the express