The singer Cady Groves is dead of natural causes in 30 years

This Saturday, may 2, the american singer of country Cady Groves died early at the age of 30 years.

Country music american loses one of its young stars. Cady Groves his name is died this Saturday 2nd of may 2020. The singer was only 30 years old. This singer-songwriter is died of natural causes, after having struggled from problems with health care in 2019. His death follows the the death of two of his brotherswhich occurred in 2007 and 2014.

Cody, the brother of the singer has confirmed the death of his sister on Twitter and stated that an autopsy had been made. “Cady Groves has left this world. The details are limited right now, but our family tries to know more and will keep you informed”has-t-he tweeted with sadness. Cody also tweeted his hope to know now Cady Groves reunited by death with her two brothers Kelly and Casey, who became extinct several years ago already when they were both 28 years old. The young woman 30-year-old was entrusted to the magazine Arena the topic of these dramas. “One of my brothers was killed six years ago and my life stopped when that happened. I spent five years of my life to become a terrible person, not with people, but with myself”, she said with sincerity. “I loved me more and I was just so sad. My other brother died a month ago and when he died, it is strange to say but it brought me back to life”, she added.

A singer who was working on a fifth album

His brother Cody also held to advise internet users not to share disinformation and rumors about the death of his sister. The latter also believes that the death of the performer of the securities “This little girl”, “Oh darlin”, “Forget you” and “Love actually” is linked to pproblems medical she has faced in the last year and that would have resurfaced. “Please, respect his name and his family before sharing information that does not come directly to us,” he begged on Twitter. He also said to his fans that his sister was working on new music country during the last months in order to write a new and fifth album. The singer would then be sent lately several songs for which he gives his opinion.

