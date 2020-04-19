The singer, Christophe, performer in ” Words in Blue “, is gone at the age of 74 years

The singer Christophe, who fought against the coronavirus, went in the evening of Thursday, April 16, at the age of 74 years. It is the interpreter of the unforgettable “Aline” or ” The Words in Blue “.

“Daniel Bevilacqua, his real name, had been hospitalized and admitted in the icu on 26 march in a parisian hospital for emphysema (lung disease), before being transferred to Brest (west),” wrote the Agence France-Presse (AFP) on Friday.

“Christophe is gone. Despite the uncompromising dedication of the medical teams, his forces have abandoned him “, wrote in a statement sent to AFP by his wife and his daughter Lucie.

Paradise Lost…

In 1973, released the album ” Paradise Lost “, was born from a collaboration with Jean-Michel Jarre. This album is ” considered to be one of the most important rock hex “, according to Le Figaro. The song “Paradise Lost,” has been the subject of numerous occasions, including that of Christine and the Queensen 2015dans her album ” chaleur Humaine “. A title that she shares with rapper Kanye West.