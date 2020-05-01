The singer Dadju couple with the ex best friend Kylie Jenner ? This video distracts the Canvas !

The Canvas is set on fire, people were not expecting it. A video Dadju in the company of the sublime Jordyn Woods, ex best friend Kylie Jenner.

In fact, the brother of Gims was spotted in Dubai with the model 22 years of age, Jordyn Woods. If his name means nothing to you, here’s a little reminder about the scandal that broke out a few months ago in the United States.

Jordyn Woods had an affair extra-marital with the darling Khloé Kardashian, Tristan Tompson. Khloé is the sister of his ex-best friend, Kylie Jenner.

A few hours ago, the prince Dadj’ has shared a video on the social networks where it appears with Jordyn in the streets of Dubai. He even sent the supermodel a gift in a box in the shape of a heart, in which he slipped a message very romantic “You made me sore at heart…”.

For its part, the U.s. has also shared moments of their incredible evening. Between red roses, declarations, and little hearts, it would seem that the 2 celebrities are totally crazy to one another.

On social networks, the Canvas is divided. There are people who are for this romance, those who do not understand what they are doing together, and those who are persuaded that it is for a video clip called “Bobo in the heart”. And to add, some tweeters think that he is married !

“Uhm he is married … with children. “It really is trying to live her best life”. “His greatest blessing was to leave this family (Kardashian/Jenner) and go forward”, “Great to see her happy, unfortunately people hate it “.