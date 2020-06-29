the singer denies the facts

Photo credits : Bestimage

Nothing is going to Justin Bieber. The pop star canadian, back in the music with the album “Changes”, is a battery of sexual assault. On Saturday night, an anonymous that is called “Danielle” took the floor at the next social to tell you t attacks with a singer in a Four Seasons hotel in Austin, the Texason march 9, 2014. In a long message, it is said that the facts could drouls during an evening organised by the hotel, after a concert of the star. Selena Gomez, the small girlfriend of Justin Bieber, below, is also presented in the site. The young man told t spare your friends and bring them in a room with the singer. Justin made me promise not to tell anyone, otherwise you could have legal problems she said. A couple of hours later, another anonymous internet user, who is said to be named Kadi, also took the floor to dnoncer t is also evidence of attacks on the part of Justin Bieber during a night organized in New York in may of 2015.

“There is vrit in this story”

In the face of these accusations, which acts as an interpreter of “Delicious” decided to come out of the silence in a series of tweets. A single violation rather odd on your part, as explained in the social network : I’m not used to do that all the charges that I faced during my carrire, but after having spoken with my wife and my team, I decided to take the word tonight . Rumors are rumors, but the sexual abuse are not things that I am lgre. I wanted to talk about it now, but out of respect to all victims who face these problems on a daily basis, I wanted to be the sr have rassembl all the facts before making a statement follow the star of 26 years, before making prcisions on the charge of “Danielle” : There is vrit in this story. In the vrit, I will prove to you that I’m not going to be silent, not introduced me to this place. As she says, I actually made a surprise appearance at SXSW[festivaldemúsica[festivaldemusiqueau[festivaldemúsica[festivaldemusiqueauTexaseditor’s note]Austin, to sing a couple of songs. This person does not know, is that I came to the concert with my girlfriend of the time, Selena Gomez .

Another woman comes forward accuses Justin Bieber of sexually assaulting her in New York City in 2015. pic.twitter.com/y8OQRnUVuk Pop Crave (@PopCrave) June 21, 2020

The prosecution of incurring

Articles, tweets, bills, and video tapes as evidence, Justin Bieber says he doesn’t have sjourn in the Four Seasons hotel, the 9 or the 10 of march, 2014, as “Daniela” la dtaille, but in an Airbnb, on the 9th of march, and then in a hotel called the Westin the next day, under the alias of Mike Lowery. Every allegation of sexual assault must be taken trs serious, and it is for this reason that my response was required. However, this story is in fact impossible, and that is why I am going to work with Twitter and the authorities of legal persecution he says that before you share a message that the actor Cole Sprouse (“Riverdale”), recalling that the false accusations of dgts how vritables victims of sexual assault . This story is a sequel to the tmoignage of a young woman accusing Ansel Elgort dagression sexual in 2014. The actor and singer has quickly grown ragi, explaining that it was a relationship granted .

