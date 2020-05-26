The singer Drake reveals his monstrous olympic swimming pool, and Twitter did not come back

By
Zach Shipman
-
0
31


People and royalty

Drake has a taste for the excessive, and he doesn’t hide it.

Recently, it was discovered in the very last clip confined Drake, ” Toosie Slide “, the impressive mansion of the singer. The guided tour had left many fans completely riveted to the luxurious benefits of the home of the Toronto rapper’s 33 years old. But he had not yet made the tour of the garden. It is now done.

Read also > The singer Drake reveals the interior of his luxurious mansion, and Twitter hallucinates

This weekend, Drake did not hesitate to give a preview to his fans from his vast pool of outdoor. “First swim of the summer – first time in the pool, in fact, to be honest “, he commented on Instagram. “I hope that everyone in the city enjoys this beautiful day “, he adds. Not sure that all the people of Toronto have the same infrastructure… anyway, the discovery of this pool colossal has caused multiple reactions on Twitter. Some users have even compared it to an “olympic pool” or “lake of the Mississippi” :



Related Post:  Celine Dion - Désarçonnée and suffering from an incurable disease, the singer speaks for the first time !

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here