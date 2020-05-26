The singer Drake reveals his monstrous olympic swimming pool, and Twitter did not come back

People and royalty

Drake has a taste for the excessive, and he doesn’t hide it.

Recently, it was discovered in the very last clip confined Drake, ” Toosie Slide “, the impressive mansion of the singer. The guided tour had left many fans completely riveted to the luxurious benefits of the home of the Toronto rapper’s 33 years old. But he had not yet made the tour of the garden. It is now done.

This weekend, Drake did not hesitate to give a preview to his fans from his vast pool of outdoor. “First swim of the summer – first time in the pool, in fact, to be honest “, he commented on Instagram. “I hope that everyone in the city enjoys this beautiful day “, he adds. Not sure that all the people of Toronto have the same infrastructure… anyway, the discovery of this pool colossal has caused multiple reactions on Twitter. Some users have even compared it to an “olympic pool” or “lake of the Mississippi” :

Wow, @Drake has a whole damned lake as his swimming pool 😳 https://t.co/aFjiLMA2Lr — 🥂The Barrowboy🥂 (@Barrowboy77) May 25, 2020

Drake’s pool looks like an Olympic swimming pool — Reggy (@reggyworldwide) May 25, 2020

Drake’s swimming pool is the pool of my dreams! I would never leave that water! Ugh!!!! pic.twitter.com/Vz7xCCF0uO — Training Dancehall Queen Extraordinaire! (@pryce_choppa) May 23, 2020

Drake got a whole Mississippi river in his crib as Swimming pool — ZEUS (@itzbasito) May 25, 2020