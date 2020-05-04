The singer Idir died at age 70 : the cause of death of the star of the song kabyle unveiled

The singer Idir died at the age of 70 years on Saturday, may 2. The cause of death of the star of the song kabyle has been unveiled.

Kabylie mourns one of its stars… The singer Idir, known for his song in the berber language, Vava Inouvadied at the age of 70 years on Saturday, may 2. His family announced the sad news on the accounting Facebook of the artist, leaving orphans her millions of fans around the world. “We regret to announce the death of our father [à tous], Idir, Saturday, may 2 at 21: 30. Rest in peace, dad“, were written with emotion his children. Idir, whose real name is Hamid Cheriet, had been hospitalized the day before at the hospital Bichat in Paris. He succumbed to a pulmonary disease according to his entourage. A disease against which he struggled for many years. The kabyle singer will be buried in the paris region.

After the announcement of the death of Idir, the algerian president, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, has welcomed his memory : “With her disappearance, Algeria lost one of its monuments.“In 1976, Idir had made known kabyle music to the four corners of the planet thanks to her album A Vava Inouva, and his hit of the same name. The singer is algerian, which was destined to be a geologist, will remain one of the most famous ambassadors of the community kabyle like the footballer Zinedine Zidane. The sociologist Pierre Bourdieu had paid a fabulous tribute in his lifetime : “This is not a singer as the other. It is a member of each family.”

Idir has recorded many duets with the stars of French song

His fate changed when he was replaced at short notice the singer Nouara in 1973 on Radio Algiers. His song in the berber language Vava Inouva has wowed listeners and the world. In the course of his career, Idir has recorded seven studio albums and put his guitar and his microphone from side to side for ten years (1981-1991). In 2007, the kabyle singer has released the album France colorsin the midst of the campaign for the French presidential election marked by debates on immigration and identity. Idir had shared the stage with the stars of French chanson such as Maxime Le Forestier, Charles Aznavour, Francis Cabrel or Patrick Bruel, with whom he had shared a duet on stage in 2017 after the release of his last album, Here and Elsewhere, in which he sings in French and kabyle.

