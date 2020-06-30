the singer in the movie about the Eurovision song contest

“The eurovision Song contest : The Story of the Fire of the Saga”, the film is available on Netflix. The opportunity of discovering a remarkable passage of Bilal Hassani;

You don’t have to the view, the singer Bilal Hassani, who has represented us when the edition of 2019 Eurovision is alive and well appeared in the Netflix movie “Eurovision Song contest : The Story of the Fire of the Saga“with Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams. It is a parody of the film in the Eurovision contest, and the candidates changed at times, as can be seen in the European competition.

It was during a sequence of music that is very energetic as our singer frenchy appears, next to the other candidates, and the winners as Conchita Wurst or Jessy Matador. The scene in question is a mix of several songs that are very popular, such as “I think“Dear, “Waterloo“ABBA “Ray of Light“Madonna, “I Gotta Feeling“David Guetta and the Black Eyed Pease and “Don’t leave without me“of Céline Dion.

Discover or rediscover this moment is already legendary :