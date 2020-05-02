the singer is preparing her return to music !

Miley Cyrus will make its come-back in 2020 ? Looks good. The star comes to teaser her fans with a posing worthy of a rock star.

Miley Cyrus has not finished to languish his fans. Since a few weeks, it sows the same indices that promise a big return to the music. It tells you everything.

New look, new life… new album ? Miley Cyrus starts the year 2020 on the hats of wheels. Since a few weeks, it has made some radical changes. It must be said, Miley is a true chameleon. In the last season of Black Mirror, she sported the same short cut pink. To believe that any of it will. Recently, it has also adopted the square plunging that will certainly please.

Miley Cyrus is still on trial for his title We Can’t Stopaccused of plagiarism. We did not expect so not as swift a return. Yet, nothing seems to stop it, far from it. Miley has even confirmed his presence at the Governors Ball on 5 and 7 June 2020 in New York City. On Instagram, it has also unveiled a picture worthy of a rock star. Any door to believe that our Miley Cyrus is back in the studio.

Miley Cyrus : back with a look glamrock

For Miley Cyrus, the time of Hannah Montana is far behind it. The star so a clean sweep of the past and adopts a look that’s glam rock. Bob cut, she is wearing a pants legs eph, a blouse and high heels. A total black look which has something to contrast with the neon-flashy. Before it, one can also see a microphone on its tripod. On the wall hangs a row of guitars. A decoration very typical of the studio with a superstar.

Miley Cyrus plays with the nerves of his fans. In the caption, she wrote : “Damn, but that is what is going on ?!?!“. This is not the first time that she has fun teaser to his fans. The interpreter Wrecking Ball goes thus, of the publications. She has also posted a video, which recounts ten years of her career. For fans, it isn’t even a shadow of a doubtshe is well back. Cody Simpson, her current boyfriend, has also commented on the post. “Kill me for always “, he said.

