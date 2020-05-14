The singer Lizzo at the head of nominations for the Grammy Awards

It is a new wind might blow on the Grammys that will be presented on 26 January in Los Angeles : the nominations for 2020 are dominated by two artists who have pierced this year, even if they are in the circuit for several years. Lizzo and Billie Eilish embody also two styles very distant one from the other. A side Lizzo bubbly, young woman black, clips, colorful, and loud voice, the other Billie Eilish, the ado white and his dark universe, her voice soft and heady.

The earthy Melissa Jefferson, his real name, is ahead of the other two revelations of the year, the singer Billie Eilish and rapper Lil Sin X, with 6 nominations each. Lizzo (age 31) and Billie Eilish (17 years old) were both named in the four categories in queens, record of the year (for production), song of the year (for writing), album of the year and best new artist.

The two artists also represent, each in their own way, the mixture of musical genres. Lizzo draws as well in the rap, pop, dance, or soul. In his debut at Houston, it was even part of a rock band. ” It has been an incredible year for music and I am grateful to have just done part

“, tweeted on Wednesday that the charismatic Lizzo. Player of flute, rapper, singer, dancer, artist, coming of Houston has recently signed some of the sounds the most eye-catching, such as ” Juice “, released in December 2018, after “Truth Hurts” (2017).

Energy communicative

In addition to his songs, his success is in part due to her infectious energy, she relays tirelessly on the social networks. She is said to have been encouraged to transmit this positivism in its music by Prince, with whom she worked after leaving Houston to Minneapolis, in early 2010. Black woman, independent, Lizzo was said to have taken a turn artistic with his album ” Cuz I Love You “, decided to be more open to the world and to lay bare.

A writer, she co-wrote all the titles of the album, decided to reconcile the power of his live performances with his studio recordings, in which it was hitherto too much restraint, ” she says. Now a superstar, Lizzo has also become a flag-bearer of the physical diversity, claiming its forms and featuring in a register of seduction in his videos. ” I do this to that little girls don’t have to be afraid of being stigmatized for their physical

“, she explained in Rolling Stone magazine. ” This criticism of the body in the media prevents us from moving forward “, she added,” but it doesn’t hold me back, me. “These appointments are a blessing for the Recording Academy, the representative body of the professionals of music in the United States.

Regularly criticized, the organization had initiated a series of reforms to promote the diversity of its members and of the winners of the Grammys. This year, the list of nominations is as well dominated by women. In addition to Lizzo and Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande (5 nominations), Beyoncé and the singer of H. E. A. have also fired their pin of the game. About Lil Sin X, the unlikely hero of 2019 with his hit ” Old Town Road “, he is also a representative of the diversity, because one of the very few rappers to be declared openly homosexual.

Rapper black, it has also shaken the world very white country, which has been slow to accept the song as one of his own. If Ariana Grande has bounced back after being shunned last year in the major categories, this is a new setback for Taylor Swift, who garnered only three nominations.

AFP