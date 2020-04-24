the singer Lizzo offers a meditation session on Instagram, Billie Eilish was asked to take the pandemic seriously

The singer Lizzo, a phenomenon pop 2019, has been one of the first american stars to alert on the severity of the pandemic coronavirus COVID-19, just like her sister Billie Eilish. It now proposes to meditate in order to counteract the fear that is currently earning the american continent.

In the Face of cancellations in the chain and the anxiety that causes thea pandemic of coronavirus, the american singer Lizzo, 31 years old, including the good mood and the discourse on self-acceptance enchants the global charts for nearly a year, has decided to help to calm the nerves put to the test. The interpreter of the hit Juice has published a session of unusual meditation on his account Instagram.

In front of a handful of large crystals arranged in front of it, the decor minimal, very new age strengthened by the incense, the singer has been nominated 8 times in the last Grammy Awards (it eventually won three trophies) starting to play a bit of flute (she is a trained flutist, classical) before talking from his home in Los Angeles while carefully cleaning the hands with gel hydro-alcoholic.

“I don’t know what to do to help”, entrust Lizzo-facing camera. “The first thing I thought of is that there is a disease, and a fear of the disease. But fear can spread hatred, and a lot of negative energy, even more quickly than the disease. (…) Gold we have the power to eliminate fear.“And the singer to propose a session of collective meditation “to transmute the fear into love“. Take a deep breath and close your eyes. Meditation (in English) starts from about 10 min. of this video and lasts for twenty minutes. You may think what you want, it is the air itself, rather stressed, and it is not certain that it touches the goal (the relaxation of the listener), but the intention is touching.

Lizzo was one of the first american stars of the music has to plead for a stop concerts, festivals, and even recording sessions between artists to switch on the virtual and social networking (Facetime, Skype etc) in order to counter the spread of the virus COVID-19.

She has signed Monday with Shawn Mendes, Finneas (the brother of Billie Eilish), Bebe Rexha, and many of the major producer of pop a forum for asking “Be an introvert, Save the world“ launched by Ricky Reed, the producer of several of his hits.

In fact, the president and chief executive officer of Universal, Lucian Grainge, 60 years, has been tested positive for the coronavirus COVID-19 and is currently hospitalized in Los Angeles. However, this man, the a of the most powerful industry of entertainment american, had organized the end of February a big party for his birthday in the presence of several personalities, including the CEO of Apple Tim Cook.

For its part, the singer Billie Eilish has announced the postponement of his world tour started last week in the United States and has called on its fans to take the pandemic seriously. “Don’t panic but don’t be stupid“, she asked. While calling for the necessary social distance, it also asked not to store it selfishly so that there is sufficient food for everyone.

Billie talks about the coronavirus on her Instagram stories pic.twitter.com/TAwRPRfaAD — Billie Eilish Updates (@eilishupdates) March 16, 2020