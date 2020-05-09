The singer Lizzo, the queen of self-love, gives us a lesson of acceptance





MUSIC – It is a tornado of positive vibes. Lizzo sing, dance, twerke, plays the flute, joke, laughs heartily as she lives: loving what she does and especially who she is.

At 31 years old, the rapper and american singer, a flautist by training, is already iconic. His third album, “Cuz I Love You”, released on the 19th of April, proved a massive hit in the United States, its twerks inflamed millions of views, like his flute – Sasha – which has its own account Instagram.

But most of all: the love that she has learned to stand and she shouts out loud in his songs as in each of his interviews resonates in the guts of thousands of women and men in that it makes you want to be, as it to be a "bad bitch" (this is said in all kindness).

Encountered by The HuffPost on the eve of his concert in paris, Wednesday, may 29, Lizzo says with a plumb easy: what she likes best about her is “everything.” “Hair to toes, shoulders, elbows, knees, back, buttocks, tongue”, list-t-it in the video you can see above.

The one that compares readily to the next Beyoncé (a parallel that she refuses to elsewhere: it is Lizzo, a point is all) love it so expose her body that she likes “the form”, on his account Instagram, the cover of his album, or magazines such as Rolling Stone.

But this self-love, this American native of Detroit, Michigan has had to learn it. It has not always been the woman, black, strong, who loves, who dances, sings and twerke.

This self-love, it was learned. And she hopes to pass that learning that feels the need: we all have “the” power of love

“If you make it a part of your history, of your journey, you will reach this destination that is the love of self. But do not let yourself fall”, she would like to advise to little girls who don’t yet have that confidence in them.

By the force of things, it became a "body activist", someone who advocates the "body positivism", the love of his body, whatever it is. But this is not a label that it has sought to win. "It's not as if I was going to suddenly turn me into a woman with white thin", she says with The Cut. "I'll always be black and big."

