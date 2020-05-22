The singer Mory Kanté (Yéké Yéké) died at age 70

The singer guinean Mory Kanté died at the age of 70 years. The musician was known for his tube “Yéké Yéké”, which was released in 1987.

The world of african music is in mourning. The singer and musician guinean Mory Kanté died “around 9: 45 this morning at the hospital, the sino-guinean”on Friday 22 may. The announcement of his demise was made by his son Balla Kante, himself a musician, from a correspondent of the AFP. Mory Kanté made his last breath in a hospital in Conakry, the capital of Guinea, of the suites of a long illness. He was an old man of 70 years.

“He was suffering from a chronic disease, and frequently travelled to France for treatment, but with the Coronavirus, this was no longer possible. We have seen his condition deteriorate rapidlybut I was surprised because he had already gone through times much worse”, has entrusted his son Balla Kante, reports West France. Alpha Condé, President of Guinea, was held in a tribute to the artist on his Twitter account, Friday, may 22. “The african culture is in mourning. My most profound sympathy… Thank you the artist. An exceptional golf course. Copy. Pride“, he wrote in the caption of a photo of himself in the process to tighten the hand of Mory Kanté.

“An immense legacy for the culture”

Born march 29, 1950, Mory Kanté was a monument of the music in Africa, which has long helped to popularize the music of guinea in the world. Although most young people do not know can not be Mory Kanté, had started his career in the 1970s. Then, the musician was known throughout the world with the song “Yéké Yéké”released in 1987, and became an international hit the following year, in 1988. Dubbed “the griot electric”Mory Kanté , was the author of twelve albums, the last of which was released in 2012. The musician leaves “an immense legacy for the culture, too vast for that we can all quote”according to his son Balla Kante, reports RFI.

Sign up to the Newsletter Closermag.fr to receive free the latest news