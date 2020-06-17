The singer of K-pop Yohan group TST is dead at the age of 28 years

Tuesday, June 16, Yohan, the singer of the band K-pop TST has died suddenly at the age of 28 years. The causes of his death have yet to be revealed.

Sad news. Tuesday, June 16, the music site Kpop music, celebrity announced the death of Yohan, a member of the group of K-pop TST (Top Secret) at the age of 28 years. A tragedy for fans of the group, which was launched last January of her fourth studio album, The countdownand one of them died in circumstances which have not yet been disclosed, at the request of the family of the singer. Born Kim Jeong-hwanthe singer has made his debut in the world of music in 2015 in the framework of the group of K-pop NAME, before joining the training of TST in 2017.

With this group, she participated in the albums The time and Wake Upfirst success of the TUBERCULIN skin test. The singer of the group, was the acolyte of the Ain, Junghoon and Yonghyeon. Currently the hospital of the Separation of Sinchon, your body will be transferred Thursday 18 June in the cemetery in Yongin, where he will be buried. If the group TST has not yet reacted to the disappearance of Yohanthe singer of K-pop Lee Ki seop, a member of the group U-Kiss, paid tribute to him on Instagram, in the title of the latest publication, published by the young of 28 years. “I really liked Yohan, I miss you”you can read.

A birthday during the pandemic Covid-19

Locked up in South Korea, in particular, because of the pandemic of sars-coronavirus, Kim Jeong-hwan he has expressed recently in the social networks of your desire to travel with several shots to remember, while he had celebrated his 28th birthday last April 15, during the running of the bulls. A tragic loss for the TUBERCULIN skin test, which has many followers throughout the world and is now one of the groups of K-pop most famous in the world.

