the singer presents his anatomy, in a top that hides nothing ! The fans in a state of shock !

If you like to spend your time on YouTube and see videos of influenceuses beauty, could not miss the hype that surrounds the products of Rihanna.

Each new version of your mark Fenty is ultra overrated, that enjoys the approval of the high visibility of the stars of america.

All women of the world, whether of color or not, broke his make-up and underwear pieces, even if, during this time, the first time that the fans lament his absence in the music scene.

The new collection of lingerie of Rihanna

As usual, Rihanna launches new lingerie pieces just before the summer season, and unveils the visual effects of the promotion they give it a very hot internet users. The star of many talents spell so soon a new capsule range of lingerie, with the seal of the Summer of 2020, and created in collaboration with designer Adam Selman. The first previews are for the fall, as you can see below, and the campaign promises to visibly steam. Which is converted, in a few years, a priestess of the fashion and the beauty is more beautiful than ever in the images, then leads to a model that fits like a glove.

The eye makeup sensual red lips, deep, bra set and black heels are in the program, to promote the set of ” Neon Nights “. Made in a sheer fabric and is associated with a shorty with. As a bonus, the box Fenty, brand Rihanna, is composed of a dress and the bottom.

Founded by Rihanna in 2017, this line of lingerie is very popular and offers bras, bodys, and all kinds of sleepwear and relaxation of the leggings. Each piece is created in a variety of sizes, from the smallest to the most important. Many actresses and singers are known to also serve as muses to Rihanna, as the girlfriend of Matt Pokora, Christina Milian.

Rihanna has problems with his father

A couple of weeks ago, the father of Rihanna, Ronald Fenty, said in the press that his famous daughter had saved his life, by sending him on a respirator directly from the united States, while the latter was suffering from the coronavirus. Unfortunately, the reality is quite different.

According to some sources close to the beautiful brunette, the daughter and the father the relationship is quite difficult in these past few years, and has not been in contact with her for many months.

Well, Rihanna would not be sent to respirator, for the simple reason that not even he was aware that his father had COVID-19.

Clearly, the young woman, while the comments made by his father, in the magazine ” the Sun “, and I think that is again, looking to make money on your back. In fact, the man is a habit of the reality, to the point that Rihanna had to make a complaint against him when he stood as her agent. Decidedly, after the father of Lady Gaga, the singers of the united states have struggled with their relationships in the footsteps of his father.