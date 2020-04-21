the singer reveals her unclothed body and promotes the body positive

It is not always easy to love and appreciate her body every day. In a video where it is revealed naked, the singer Lizzo advises her fans to focus on the places that they appreciate the least among them. Check out !

Very present on the social networks during this troubled period, the american singer Lizzo continues to entertain its community Instagram made up of 8.6 million subscribers. Musical performances, funny videos, or selfies, it varies its content on a daily basis.

A true icon of the movement body positive around the world, the singer, 31-year-old also continues to post messages that advocate self-acceptance. Dedicated by the magazine Vogue american for which she posed in A without editing, and more recently by the brazilian edition of Marie Claireit assumes the forms without any taboo.

A video without a filter

Monday, 20 April, the interpreter of the title vitamin “Juice” has published a new sequence on his account Instagram. On these images, we discover the young woman at the natural. Hair wearing a simple turban, she wriggles in front of the camera of her phone, very scantily clad.

Dressed in a simple bodysuit in black lace, Lizzo takes the pose of profile by unveiling her ass. In the caption she wrote :

Focus on a body part that you do not like in you and show him a little love today. During this quarantine many people suffer mentally because we can’t go out and do our usual routines of acceptance and personal care… The hatred of myself was beginning to come over me recently but I have to remind myself to 110% what a * * * * * * * I am !

A publication that is open to debate

A text drawing that was widely liked in his community, but who also react to certain followers. As usual, Lizzo has triggered debates in the comments.

If some have found this video too racy and moved, other people have not hesitated to give him their support :