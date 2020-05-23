The singer Rihanna is drowning in the millions

Rihanna, who resides in London, has a fortune estimated at 555 million swiss francs. This maous fortune allows him to appear in 3rd place in the latest Rich List as of the date of the Sunday Time . In front of it are the musicians Andrew Lloyd Webber (composer of musicals, including “Cats”) and the ex-Beatles Paul McCartney, each rich to 949 million swiss francs.

According to the newspaper, the singer of 32 years has made a fortune mainly due to the brand of cosmetics Fenty Beauty, which it launched in 2017, and of which it holds 15%, valued recently at close to 3 billion swiss francs. At the global level, Rihanna is said to be now the singer with the biggest bank account, before Madonna (548 million), Celine Dion ($433 million) and Beyoncé (385 million), said the BBC.