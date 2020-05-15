The singer Rihanna is drowning in the millions

Rihanna, who resides in London, has a fortune estimated at 527 million euros. This fortune allows him to appear in 3rd place in the latest Rich List as of the date of the Sunday Time. In front of it are the musicians Andrew Lloyd Webber (composer of musicals, including “Cats”) and the ex-Beatles Paul McCartney, each rich of 900 million euros.
According to the newspaper, the singer of 32 years has made a fortune mainly due to the brand of cosmetics Fenty Beauty, which it launched in 2017, and of which it holds 15%, valued recently at nearly 2.8 billion euros. At the global level, Rihanna is said to be now the singer with the biggest bank account, before Madonna (521 million), Celine Dion ($411 million) and Beyoncé (366 million), said the BBC.
Musicians the richest of England
1. Andrew Lloyd-Webber900 millions of euros)
1. Paul McCartney (900 million)
3. Rihanna527 million)
4. Elton John (406 million)
5. Mick Jagger (321 million)
6. Olivia and Dhani Harrison (304 million)
6. Keith Richards (304 million)
8. Ringo Starr (292 million)
9. Michael Flatley (232 million)
10. Ed Sheeran (225 million)
10. Rod Stewart (225 million)
10. Sting (225 million)
(The essential/jde)
You just post a comment on our site and we thank you. The messages are checked before publication. In order to ensure the publication of your message, you must, however, observe some points.
“My comment was not published, why?”
Our team must process several thousands of comments each day. There may be a certain delay between the time you send it and the moment when our team validates it. If your message has not been released after more than 72 hours of waiting, it may have been deemed inappropriate. The essential reserves the right not to publish a message without prior notice or justification. Conversely, you can contact us to delete a message that you sent.
“How can I ensure the validation of my message?”
Your message must comply with the legislation in force and do not contain any incitement to hatred or discrimination, insults, messages that are racist or hateful, homophobic or stigmatizing. You must also respect the right of the author and copyright. Comments must be written in French, luxemburgish, German or English, and in a way understandable by all. The messages with abuse of punctuation, capital letters or languages SMS are prohibited. The off-topic messages with the article will also be deleted.
I am not agree with your moderation, what should I do?
In your comment, any reference to a decision of moderation or question to the team will be removed. In addition, the commentators must respect the other users like the journalists of the editorial staff. Any message that is aggressive or a personal attack towards a member of the community will be removed. If however, you feel that your comment has been unfairly deleted, you can contact us on Facebook or by email on feedback@lessentiel.lu Finally, if you feel that a posted message is contrary to the charter, use the alert button associated with the offending message.
“Have I the right to make the promotion for my activities or my beliefs?”
The commercial links and advertising messages will be deleted from comments. The moderation team will not tolerate any message of proselytizing, whether for a political party, a religion or a belief. Finally, don’t give out personal information in your nickname or messages (telephone number, family name, email etc).