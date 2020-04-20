The singer Sinead O’connor attack McGregor : “Where is the real Conor ? You talk like a racist ” !

We knew that McGregor had not as friends… But on this one, the star of MMA irish has been attacked by a personality outside of the combat sport : Sinead O’connor, a singer originally from Dublin.

This is a tweet by McGregor that triggered the wrath of his fellow countryman. The Notorious has shared an article in the Irish Independent, which ensured that the agricultural industry irish would appeal to “thousands of foreign workers to help the harvest,” explained EssentiallySports. “Men and women WE HIRE. I need 1 500 workers ready to work in our amazing agri-food industry. Please send all CV’s to Leo Varadkar and Michael Creed.” there between other writing.

Men and Women, WE ARE HIRING ☘️

I need 1,500 labourers ready to work in our amazing food and agricultural industry.

Please send all C. V’s to @LeoVaradkar and @michaelcreed.

Flying in 1,500 people from the outside world, at this point in time, will break the chains of all command. https://t.co/CQXbtkdFNx — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 15, 2020

A tweet that immediately react to the singer. “You talk more like a slave owner (…) I mean, we love you all, but what kind of shit racist have you swallowed? Where is gone the real Conor? Because I know that your mom did not raised to be racist.” if she is upset, adding : “In addition to this, there are now 1 500 workers recruited to work abroad to work in our agricultural industry. At this moment in time? Too dangerous. Too risky. In addition, I am sure that we have 1 500 workers without a job loans. To the ground. It simply has no sense of what it boasts.“

@TheNotoriousMMA Because you sound like a slave owner more with each passing year. I mean, I love you an all, purpose, like, what the fuck racist shit you been swallowing? Where has the real Conor gone? Because I know your mama didn’t raise you to be any kind of racist. — Sinead O’connor (AKA Shuhada Sadaqat) (@MagdaDavitt77) April 15, 2020