The singer was his fans on Instagram ! It is very disgusted!

For many months now, Rihanna tease regularly the release of his next album, expected to be called A9. However, it is expected.

As a kind of running gag, the launch of the R9 continues to be controversial among fans of the singer. While many would laugh at her teasing is too early, others say that it does not take her music seriously. Bored and tired by the many remarks, the beautiful Barbadian has lost patience a few days ago.

Rihanna is angry with his subscribers Instagram

In recent weeks, Rihanna seems more occupied by his humanitarian missions, as by the recording of his new album. And this is exactly what his many fans criticize him, even as the singer is at the heart of many battles during this period coronavirus. It was beautiful to arrange support for victims of domestic violence, as it did a few days ago by making a donation of $ 4 million, it seems that this is not enough for his fans, completely obsessed with his next album. So after endless comments on the subject, in his last live on Instagram on Friday, 10 April, Rihanna pushed a sacred blow of mouth, not hesitating to insult some of his fans.

“Bunch of assholes ! If one of you asks me again, when is he going to come out, although I am trying to save the world, unlike all of our presidents, I shoot on sight ! “, she let go.

A constant pressure it seems, therefore, no longer support, and it includes, as the global epidemic of sars coronavirus appears to be more important than any album. Fortunately, its subscribers have been many to support and encourage its various actions.

The singer Rihanna has failed to lose his father

We can understand that his patience is put to the test, so the singer is going through a difficult period. In fact, while her family remained on the island of Barbados, its location is not the easiest thing to manage, especially when some of his relatives are affected by the disease.

A few days ago, we learned that the father of Rihanna had been hit by the coronavirus, and that he had been close to death without that she could not visit him.

The man in question, had emphasised in an interview how her daughter had been kind to him, sending a medical device for respiratory assistance.

Very close to his father, Rihanna may, however, be reassuring, because it is now healed. Concerned about the fate of many populations vulnerable to poverty, and caregivers, she has also donated some thousands of dollars to send medical supplies to hospitals in the united states. An additional proof, if any were needed, that the singer is a committed woman with a big heart.