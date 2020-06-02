The singers Beyoncé, Rihanna, Billie Eilish and Taylor Swift are demanding justice after the death of George Floyd

After the death of the Afro-american George Floyd, who ignited the United States for several days, these four stars of the american pop have launched some strong messages on the social networks.

Since the death of George Floyd, an African-american 46-year-old, during his arrest by the police in Minneapolis (Minnesota) Monday, may 25, the America ignites. The images glaçantes of the arrest of George Floyd and its long agony under the pressure of the knee of a policeman on his neck for more than 8 minutes have been around the world. This last, Derek Chauvin, was charged Friday, may 29 for “murder in the third degree“and “manslaughter“. But the death of George Floyd adds to the long list of Black americans became symbols of police violence against the community, violence remain too often unpunished. Many personalities from the music they expressed their pain and their anger this weekend. The messages of these four singers have particularly marked the spirits.

>> Follow all the news around the death of George Floyd

Beyoncé : “We cannot normalize this pain”

The singer Beyoncé has posted a video message on Instagram this weekend in which she calls for justice for George Floyd. “We’ve all witnessed his murder in the middle of the day“she said about the video the revolting where we see George Floyd agonize under the pressure of the knee of the police officer Derek Chauvin on his neck. “We are broken and écoeurés . We can normalize this pain“, she continues.

“I am not addressing that to people of color“says the star with 147 million subscribers. “Whether you’re white, black, brown or anything in between, I’m sure you feel helpless in the face of racism that exists in America today. We can no longer look the other way“, she adds. “George is our family because he is American. Too many times we have seen these murders are violent, and no consequence. Yes, someone has been under investigation (the police officer Derek Chauvin editor’s note), but justice is far from being made“says the singer, aged 38 years.

She invites you to sign on change.org the petition demanding “justice for George Floyd“. Relayed by other stars such as Cardi B. and Ariana Grande, the petition has already récueilli more than 11 million signatures, making the petition the most signed of the history of the site, according to the last.

Taylor Swift calls out Donald Trump in a tweet scathing

On the same day, the singer Taylor Swift has called on directly to the u.s. president on his favorite social network, Twitter. “After you have fanned the flames of white supremacy and racism since the beginning of your mandate, you have the nerve to play the moral authority before a threat of use of violence”, she writes, before concluding : We will vote for you to hunt in November“.

It thus responded to the tweet from Donald Trump, who had threatened to shoot the police on the rioters. This policy position trench the singer aged 30 years has been “liked” more than 2.5 million times and has been retweeted 462 000 times, a record for the account of the singer to 86 million subscribers. Taylor Swift, long remained aloof of political debates, was taken for the first time position in 2018 for a candidate, democrat of Tennessee. His tweet shows the dismay of many whites to the cause of black americans in recent days, in the wake of the death of George Floyd.

After stoking the fires of white supremacy and racism your entire presidency, you have the nerve to feign moral superiority before threatening violence? ‘When the looting starts the shooting starts’??? We will vote you out in November. @realdonaldtrump — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) May 29, 2020

Rihanna’s “overwhelmed by sadness”

Rihanna has also shared her grief on social networks. “In recent days, the magnitude of the despair, the anger and the sadness that I felt I have to say the least, overwhelmed !“wrote the singer, 32-year-old on her account Instagram with 83 million subscribers. “See my people being killed and lynched, day after day has pushed my heart to its last entrenchments. The point to keep me away from the networks, just to avoid hearing once more the agony to freeze the bloods in the voice of George Floyd, begging again and again for his life.“

“Derek Chauvin (the police officer charged with editor’s note) haunts me“she wrote, remembering the detached attitude of the police during the tragedy.

Billie Eilish denounces the privileges of White people in a post inflammatory

The young singer Billie Eilish, 18, has been published also on Saturday, a long message of support for the movement Black Lives Matter (The Lives of Black Count) after the death of George Floyd. On his account Instagram followed by over 63 million people, it explains in particular why the slogan “All Lives Matter” (All Lives Matter, as opposed to Black Lives Matter) is unsafe according to it.”If I hear a white person to say that All Lives Matter, I think I’m going to fart a cable“she wrote before to clarify its position, just as you would “from children“.

“Nobody said that your life does not count. Or that your life is not difficult (…) Stop reducing everything to you.“(…) “If someone’s house is burning and a person is locked inside, are you going to do come the firefighters in all the other houses in the neighborhood because all the houses count? No! Because they do not need it. You are privileged (as white editor’s note) that you want to or not. Your skin color gives you more privileges than you realize.”

“If all lives matter, why black people are killed just because they are black? Why migrants are being persecuted? Why white people have the opportunities that other races have not?“asks she. And to clarify “The slogan #blacklivesmatter does not mean that other lives don’t count. It serves to focus attention on the fact that the company is clearly thinking of the lives of black do not count. Yet, they are fucking”if wins does it in capital letters, before ending up on “Black Lives Matter, Black Lives Matter, Black Lives Matter, tell in the still, and #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd.“