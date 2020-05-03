The Singers on France 2 at 14h : do you know that Beyoncé has taken a song from the movie ? – Actus Ciné

On the occasion of the dissemination of the “Singers” this afternoon on France 2, the return on the interpretation of the song “See on your way’ by Beyoncé at the Oscars in 2005.

The Singers Trailer VF”,”duration”:92,”view_count”:251724,”added_at”:{“date”:”2004-02-17 09:28:00.000000″,”timezone_type”:3,”timezone”:”Europe/Paris”},”meta”:{“genre_main_movie”:[{“name”:”Comu00e9die dramatique”,”id”:”13002″}],”id_main_movie”:50325,”image_main_movie”:”/medias/nmedia/18/35/18/77/18373973.jpg”,”localized_file_type”:”trailer”,”main_movie_type”:4002,”name_main_movie”:”The chorus”,”nb_days_release_main_movie”:-5891,”release_date_main_movie”:{“date”:”2004-03-17 00:00:00.000000″,”timezone_type”:3,”timezone”:”Europe/Paris”},”release_status_movie”:”Output salle”,”trans_file_type”:”Bande-annonce”},”relatedEntityDistributor”:”Pathu00e9″,”relatedEntityDistributorId”:109,”relatedEntityType”:”movie”,”relatedEntityTrackingIdentifier”:”50325-les_choristes”,”relatedEntityTitle”:”The chorus”,”relatedEntityId”:50325,”genres”:[{“id”:”13002″,”name”:”Comu00e9die dramatique”}],”relatedEntityUrl”:”ACraHRACr0cDovL3d3dy5hbGxvY2luZS5mci9mawxtl2zpy2hlzmlsbv9nzw5fy2zpbg09ntazmjuuahrtba==”,”mediaUrl”:”ACraHRACr0cDovL3d3dy5hbGxvY2luZS5mci92awrlby9wbgf5zxjfz2vux2ntzwrpyt0xodm2mdm4myzjzmlsbt01mdmyns5odg1s”}],”disablePreroll”:false,”disablePostroll”:false}”>

Released in 2004, The Choir takes place at the end of the 1950s, in a re-educational boarding school for minors where Clément Mathieu, a music teacher without a job, accepted a position of supervisor. In a first time, the repressive system applied by director upset the new arrival. But, by initiating these difficult children in the music and choral singing, Mathieu will be able to transform their daily lives.

10 films that one is likely to show you at school

If The Choir has experienced a tremendous commercial success (more than 8.4 million entries on French soil), and won two César (Best music and Best sound), he had also competed at the 77th academy awards in two categories : Best foreign language film and Best original song for the title “See on your way”. Two statuettes that the feature was ultimately not won.

During the ceremony, which was held on Sunday, 27 February 2005 at the Kodak Theatre in Los Angeles, The Singers were represented by Gérard Jugnot and the director Christophe Barratier, but especially by the superstar Beyoncé Knowles-Carter. The singer has been chosen to perform the famous song “See on your way” (sung in the film by Jean-Baptiste Maunier), accompanied by the American Boychoir of Princeton.

Dany Boon, Louis de Funès… 5 French actors who have gathered in crowds at the cinema

Written by Christophe Barratier, music by Bruno was going down, the piece had been opposed to “Accidentally in love” (Shrek 2), “Al Otro lado del rio” (Carnets de voyage), “Believe” (The polar Express) and “Learn to be lonely” (The Phantom of the Opera). It is finally “Al Otro lado del rio” who won. As for the Best foreign language film, it is Mar adentro by Alejandro Amenábar, led by Javier Bardem, which was sacred.