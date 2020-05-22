The singers the most influential of the last 20 years

The milléniaux have grown up following them, have spent their teenage years listening to their greatest hits and still have them all tattooed on the heart today, passing along their passion to the next generation. The singers who have marked the musical landscape of the last 20 years, they have begun their careers in the 90s or much more recently, are icons of the everlasting!

Of Mariah Carey to Avril Lavigne passing by Britney Spears and Rihannareturns 22 artists, whose success is imbued in our memories until the end of our days! After all, who does not know by heart the chorus of Oops… I Did It Again! or Sk8r Boi?!

To immerse you in the nostalgia with us, see you in the gallery at the top of the article.