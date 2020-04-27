The singular relationship of the two actors of”Harry Potter”, Emma Watson and Tom Felton

Fans ofHarry Potter could not have hoped for better. Emma Watson has posted on his account Instagram, Wednesday, December 18, a snapshot on which she poses alongside other players from the famous saga. Namely, Tom Felton (Draco Malfoy), Evanna Lynch (Luna Lovegood), Bonnie Wright (Ginnie Weasley) and Matthew Lewis (Neville Londubat). “Merry Christmas from us :)” one can read in the caption of the post.

“A young charming woman”

A photo that shows the complicity without terminal that exists between the actress and Tom Felton. The one who interpreted the character very sneaky of Draco Malfoy in Harry Potter was praised in the columns of the Daily Mailon Monday, November 18, the speech of Emma Watson on the celibacy. The actress was in effect declared to be “happy being single”, the beginning of November. “I call it being “car-partner” in”, she added. A speech that had apparently enticed her ex-partner on the screen.

“I love this expression ! was he excited. This is the first time I hear it, but this is awesome. I am in the same category to be honest, quite happy to be auto-partner.” When asked about his relationship with Emma Watson, Tom Felton was inexhaustible praise on the actress of 29 years : “It is a young woman, incredibly intelligent and charming, so it’s always nice to meet her and reminisce a little in the past, but also talk about the future,” he confided.

The actor of 32 years was also unveiled, Tuesday 20 August, a cliché unpublished on his account Instagram. On the said photograph, taken in South Africa, we could see the young man give a guitar lesson to his former partner, Emma Watson. Dressed in pyjamas, the famous wizards seemed to be concentrated on the musical instrument. “She learns quickly”, could we read in the caption of the photograph. One would expect no less of the studious Hermione Granger.

In the video, when Emma Watson ignites in a beatbox feminist

“I was terribly in love with Tom Felton”

If this shot had pleased many users on the social network Instagram, it had also caused some concerns. And for good reason : this proximity does not date from yesterday. Once, Emma Watson would, in fact, not been unmoved by the charismatic Slytherin. “Between 10 and 12 years old, I was terribly in love with Tom Felton, she had entrusted to the Mirror, in 2012. So much so that in arriving in the morning on the plateau, I watched the numbers on the service sheets to see if he would be there. We love all the bad boys. He was a little older and he had a skateboard, it was enough.”

Good friends

A time which seems, however, gone to the ambassador of the UN Women. If there was previously some ambiguity, the two actors are now friends and assert on the social networks. In April 2018, Tom Felton had laid down to the sides of his “classmates” ofHarry PotterEmma Waston and Matthew Lewis, as he indicates in the legend. The actress had, meanwhile, shared a snapshot with the british musician on the social network in November 2018 in the setting, in legend, as his “dear friend”.

Not to mention that the two actors are alleged to have already flirts each of their side. If no relationship has yet been formalized, the british actress was spotted kissing a mysterious young manat the end of October. As for Tom Felton, it would have been seen between the arms of a “mysterious blonde” in August, 2018, in Los Angeles, as reported by the Daily Mail.

The romance between Emma Watson and Tom Felton would be, therefore, purely fictitious. The fans, disappointed can always console themselves with the hashtag “Dramione” (fusion of the names of the characters of Draco Malfoy and Hermione Granger, ED.) that has already bloomed on the social networks.

*This article was originally published on August 21, 2019 has been the subject of an update.