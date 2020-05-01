the sister of Kendall celebrates the anniversary of Travis Scott !

On his account Instagram, Kylie Jenner, sister of Kendall has made a beautiful declaration to her lover, Travis Scott !

Kylie Jenner has made a very nice statement to Travis Scott, the father of her daughter. The sister of Kendall has dedicated his latest publication ” Instagram…

Kylie Jenner is still confined to her home. The young woman, owner of a huge house in Holmby Hills is on its way.

The youngest billionaire has also posted several selfies on the day of move in. The opportunity for fans of the pretty brunette discovered a few pieces of his villa.

The home of a value of $ 34 million has 6 roomshouses of host, but also a tennis court. Last weekend, the sister of Kendall innaugurait this court in performing a party with Travis Scott.

Fashionista to the end of the nailthe young woman had a racket signed Chanel, as well as a tennis ball of the same brand. It is what it is !

Kylie Jenner, his statement to Travis Scott

Confined, but well surrounded. The young woman is now at home with Stormi, but also Travis Scott.

While rumors about the couple are going well, be aware that the two lovebirds are living together. Remember, a few days ago, the artist watched his little Stormi while she was taking a sun bath

Yesterday, the rapper has celebrated its 28 years. And for the occasion, the pretty brunette has made a beautiful statement on the social networks.

For this, she has posted a series of shots where the singer appears with her daughter in his arms. On another, the pretty brunette posed with his cherished and Stormi to the opportunity of a photocall.

The shots were accompanied by the following message : “Dada !! Happy birthday to the dad of the year. I began to accept the idea that Stormi is the daughter of his dad. In short, Our baby is the most beautiful gift. Ok, I’m crying, I love you for always ! “

Here a message that had to move the dad of Stormi Webster. And the internet also…

