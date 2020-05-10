the sister of Kendall in heels even confined !

In the story of his account Instagram, Kylie Jenner, sister of Kendall, shows her ouftit to her fans. She wears heels in confinement.

Even during the confinement period, Kylie Jenner reveals her outfits to her fans on Instagram. She dares even the high heels ! MCE gives you more details.

Let go ? This is not in the vocabulary of Kylie Jenner ! Yes, the sister of Kendall Jenner continues to take care of it. And even in the confinement period !

Yes, the daughter of Kris Jenner is determined to be a sensation. Even if the pretty brunette of 22 years can not get out of her homebut it is all the same attention to his appearance.

And the least we can say is that the young woman do not do things by half ! The proof ! The bomb is still showing as hot. Hot before !

When Kylie Jenner does not show his silhouette dream in a bikini during its sessions, the tanning, the mom Stormi door outfits very sophisticated.

After all, the sweetheart Travis Scott loves to put on his 31. And, according to its latest stories on his account Instagram, this is not the containment that can prevent it !

Kylie Jenner wearing high heels

This Wednesday, April 29, Kylie Jenner has well raise the temperature ! Thus, the pretty brunette swapped his pajamas and flip flops for a look that’s truly canon.

In short, the sister of Kendall opts for a combination very tight. Thus, it reveals her gorgeous curves ! But this is not all. She puts the package !

To accessorise her outfit, Kylie Jenner dare high heels ! Moreover, she herself does not understand her choice. “I wear heels for no reason “says the young woman full of self-derision.

Moreover, the photo model shows also a perfect complexion and zero-defect, with lips that luscious. In any case, his look is really feeling with his fans. Wow !

Tags : news Kylie Jenner – kylie jenner – Kylie Jenner news – Kylie Jenner news – Kylie Jenner confined – Kylie Jenner containment – Kylie Jenner kendall – kylie jenner kendall jenner – kylie jenner look – Kylie Jenner make-up – Kylie Jenner ouftits