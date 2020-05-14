the sister of Khloé poses with his entire tribe !

Kim Kardashian’s sister Khloé is very close to her family. As well, she has posted a beautiful photo of her with all of his children.

Kim Kardashian finds herself confined to her home in Los Angeles. Sister Khloé posted a beautiful photo of her with all of his children.

For more than two months, the coronavirus rages everywhere in the world. People should limit their movement so as not to spread the virus.

Kim Kardashian has distanced himself from his family and she sees very little Khloé or Kourtney these past few weeks. In fact, she refuses to catch the virus and it remains in her home with her children.

Moreover, thehas the starlet has shown itself committed to the Covid-19. In fact, she has given millions of dollars as well as a portion of its profits of its brand Skims.

However, Kim Kardashian has not necessarily lived well to confinement. In fact, she has experienced ups and downs with Kanye West and she has struggled to manage all her children.

Kim Kardashian broke with all of his children !

Kim Kardashian is a mother of four children, and they form a beautiful and large family. However, this requires a lot of work and the star has struggled to take care of all his children. In effect, Psalm and Chicago are still very young and require attention.

So far, the sister of Khloé seems to have managed to overcome all that and has spent many beautiful moments of complicity with her children. Besides, there are a few hours, she has posted a beautiful shot of her with the tribe.

Thus, in the photo, we found Kim on the sofa with the North, St., Chicago, and Psalm. Saint is always smiling and he is adorable on the photo. On his side, the little Psalm is all grown up and it also seems to very alert for his age.

It seems that Kim Kardashian has thought of the time in front of the tv with his children. These are made a day films and they had a blast. In any case, it should not get bored with all of his children home !

