the sister of Kylie regrets the Met Gala !

Kendall Jenner regrets of not being able to go to the edition 2020 of the Met Gala. The sister of Kylie sharing her disappointment on the networks.

In this time of health crisis, many events have been cancelled. Thus, this year, Kendall Jenner will not be able to attend at the Met Gala. A disappointment for the sister of Kylie, which is expressed on Instagram ! MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z !

The coronavirus continues to rise. Today, there are so more than 3.2 million cases of covid-19 in the world and over 200 000 deaths. A figure that continues to increase but still seems slow.

Confined for almost 2 months, Kendall Jenner seems to have the morale in the socks. If her sister Kourtney goes on the publications of his travels abroad, the young 24 year old woman uses this day to speak on the networks.

In fact, on the 4th of may would have had to mark the date of the 150th anniversary the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. Unfortunately the event had to be postponed due to the virus.

More disappointed than ever, Kendall Jenner has taken possession of his account Instagram to share his sadness with his fans. The daughter of Kris took the opportunity to publish a little flash back !

The sister of Kylie, Kendall Jenner, saddened !

While the Gala is the most anticipated of the year, had revealed his theme, the mode and time, last November, the celebrities will not be able to walk the red carpet.

Great accustomed to the event, Kendall Jenner seems very sad. In fact, the young woman took the opportunity to remember its held in 2019.

Last year, the sister of Kylie opted for a look very festive. Any orange clad, Kendall Jenner unveiled elsewhere a strapless XXL ultra sexy. As an angel, the pretty brunette had sublimate your look thanks to the feathers.

A style which he going to steal and that the daughter of Kris will not be able to compete in 2020. Courage Kendall, next year will be good !

Tags : Kendall Jenner – Kendall Jenner 2020 – Kendall Jenner news – Kendall Jenner news – Kendall Jenner Gala Kendall Jenner insta – kendall jenner instagram – Kendall Jenner Is Kendall Jenner Met Gala