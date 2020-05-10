The sister of Melania Trump shares a photo of crunchy Barron child

Since the election of Donald Tump, Melania Trump came under the spotlight. The First Lady of slovenian descent, is trying to manage its overexposure, in addition to his duties at the White House. To protect his own violent attacks, the u.s. First lady did not hesitate to create a fortress, for his son, Barron, born in 2006. It remains the priority of Melania Trump, who never hesitates to step up to defend it. At the age of 13 years old, the youngest son of Donald Trump and the only son of Melania, which evolves peacefully from his parents. With a strong character and ambition in some, the young man has a bright future ahead of him.

Among the relatives of Melania Trump, are also found her big sister, Ines Knauss. A unwavering support became essential for the First lady, that would make regular stops in New York, where now lives the oldest daughter. During their childhood, they have always been very close to one another. Very active on social networks, Ines Knauss, regularly shares shots of memories of the beautiful time when Barron was still a child. On the last shot date, you will see the son of Melania on a press clipping, then the toddler is a little boy : “When Barron was 3 years old”, she wrote as a caption. The adorable boils the boy has won the hearts of internet users. “So cute”, wrote one of its subscribers, while another said : “I bet he is even more incredible now that at the age of 3 years.”

Now, Barron has grown a lot. The young man, who celebrated his thirteenth birthday last march, is already 1m90 and even surpasses his father a head. For many in the media, Barron could easily integrate the NBA, the prestigious championship of america basketball. But according to the Washington Postthe son of Donald Trump is a rather a fan of soccer and the Arsenal team.

