The sisters Kardashian-Jenner on their 31 for a Christmas photo

Thursday, 26 December, Khloé Kardashian took to her page Instagram to reveal a Christmas photo taken at the side of her sisters.

Like every year, the family Kardashian met in one of his luxurious properties to celebrate the Christmas season in grand style. This year, it is in Kourtney that the festivities were held. Tuesday 24 December 2019, the eldest of the clan was thus surrounded by Kim, Khloé, Kendall and Kylie for big celebrations lasted late into the night. Several VIP guests, but especially to all the children of the famous sisters were present.

Glamour and games of legs

A few hours after the evening, Khloé took to her page Instagram to publish the unique photo bringing together the five sisters of the clan Kardashian-Jenner. The mom of the little True (1 year and a half) was dressed in a long golden gown, with a split in the level of the legs. Kendall for its part, had opted for a strapless dress bordeaux with a rustle of black; Kourtney was dressed in an outfit consisting of a top neckline and a skirt with red; Kim had chosen a vintage dress from Dior pink and brown while Kylie was very glamorous in a dress of emerald Ralph & Russo, she also slit at the legs. “When Kourt is organising a party, we dressed up ! Merry Christmas and abundant blessings of my sisters and me,” said legend Khloé.

On Instagram, Kim, Khloé and Kylie have posted photos taken at the side of their children. We see North (6 years), Holy (4 years), Chicago (1 year and a half), Psalm (7 months) True and Stormi (soon 2 years old) all dressed in outfits matching those of their famous mothers.

