The six films that must be seen to (re)discover the legendary Ford Mustang

The Ford Mustang is celebrating its 56th anniversary, after it was unveiled, for the first time, at the New York world’s fair on April 17, 1964.

This is not the best time to take the wheel for a trip useless, but this is the perfect time to gather with family and celebrate the Mustang in the film, she has just won, for the fifth time in a row, the crown of the coupe sports the most sold in the world.

Symbol of unquestionable performance, chosen by the hero to conquer their enemies and restore justice, the Mustang has been driven in turn by the rogue, the perfectionist and the elite ; drivers who have been able to take the best advantage of its performance without compromise.

We have gathered for you the six unforgettable films in which the Mustang is not only a central character, but could even be considered the hero of the film.



James Bond : Goldfinger (1964), Thunderball / Operation Thunder (1965), Diamonds Are Forever / diamonds are forever (1971)

Although the british spy is not the character most associated with Ford, the vehicles of the brand have held several key roles at its sides, including the Mustang which made its debut in Goldfinger, where the model of 1964 led by Tilly Masterson knows a sad end.

Bond comes out better when it is picked up by a Mustang of 1965 in the Bahamas in the film Thunderball. A few years later, the secret agent uses a Mustang Mach 1, 1971 on the occasion of a chase sequence is memorable in Las Vegas, escaping by a narrow lane when driving on two-wheels. The cascade was produced by the legendary Bill Hickman.



Bullitt (1968)

With Steve McQueen, Bullitt has without doubt created the car of cinema’s most iconic of all time. The Mustang GT Fastback 1968 “Highland Green” plays in a continuation from the epic 11 minutes in the hilly streets of San Francisco. After many years of off-road (including a failed attempt by Steve McQueen to buy it back), the original vehicle has been sold at auction, beginning in 2020 for an incredible amount of 3.74 million.

You can see pictures of the actual car here and here .

For the anecdote, the car chase, which lasts 10 minutes and 53 seconds, that was supposed to be recorded. But the conductor Lalo Schifrin suggested that no music be added to the sequence, pointing out that the soundtrack was powerful enough in the state. Over the years, the film has inspired several special edition Bullitt Mustang, including the 2001 models, 2008 and 2019.

Gone in 60 Seconds / 60 seconds chrono (1974, 2000)

Made famous by its production foolhardy (it is said that more than 100 vehicles were destroyed or damaged during the filming), Gone in 60 Seconds had a Ford Mustang Sportsroof 1971, named ” Eleanor “. Without revealing the story, we find one of the most impressive stunts ever to be performed by a Mustang : an impressive jump of nearly 10 meters into the air, over a length of 40 metres, after which the star H. B. Halicki has, unfortunately, been compressed spine in the landing. The car has stood up better.

For the remake of 2000, with Nicolas Cage and Angelina Jolie, the role of Eleanor was played by a Shelby GT500 from 1967. Seven replicas were created by the production of which five sequences of cascades. The other two are back at the star’s main film and the executive producer. Cage, who has made himself the most of his stunts, takes him regularly to make a turn, while the producer Jerry Bruckheimer would be afraid to drive hers.

Need For Speed (2014)

Putting aside their criminal careers embodied in the series Breaking BadAaron Paul plays here a driver of street racing recently released from prison with a thirst for vengeance. Inspired by the video game of the same name, Need for Speed obviously had need of a megastar automotive to drive the protagonist toward his redemption, and this car could be a Mustang.

The model in question was a Shelby GT500 Super Snake Wide Body 2013, equipped with a V8 supercharged 5.8-liter into two parts : one producing 662 horsepower and the other a phenomenal 850 horses. Without spoiling the end, the prototype Mustang GT 2015 also makes a quick appearance right before the credits. The fans of Mustang will also be able to recognize the movie that is being shown in the drive-in : Bullitt. More precisely, the famous chase scene where the Mustang 68 of McQueen file at high speed.

John Wick (2014) John Wick: Chapter 2 (2017)

When it comes to films about a murderous badass in the explosive nature, the series John Wick is without doubt one of the most iconic of the past few years. And if the daily Wick seems rather minimalist, clean and neat, his taste in cars has more to do with the brutality and a certain idea of savagery. Welcome to the Mustang Mach 1 of 1969, a car which perfectly fits the reputation of Wick.

Made by the stunt man for Keanu Reeves (Chad Stahelski) in The Matrix, John Wick and its sequel are focused on the theft of the valuable car of the master assassin in retirement. So precious that the garage charge to reverse engineer the machine decides to do nothing, for fear of the reaction of John Wick.

This is not the first time that Keanu Reeves drives a Mustang classic cinema. In 1991, in Point Break, Reeves got behind the wheel of a Mustang Mach 1 1970 – quite similar to that of John Wick. Interestingly, Keanu Reeves was reported to have achieved 90 % of his stunts in the film.

Ford vs Ferrari/ Le Mans 66 (2019)

You may be wondering how a story about The le Mans managed to sneak in a list of films on the Mustang. Those paying attention will have recognized in this film Lee Lacocca – “the father of the Mustang” – that plays an essential role to obtain the assistance of Carroll Shelby in the design of one of the best machines never been out of the stable of Ford. The film shows the revelation of the Mustang original in a scene emblematic of where Carroll Shelby (played by the Oscar-winning Matt Damon) delivers a speech exciting in front of a crowd including Ken Miles (played by another oscar winner, Christian Bale).

Based on the true story of Shelby, Miles, and their passing at le Mans with the Ford GT40, this film two-time Oscar-winning offers very large performance and sequences of race exceptional that will keep you guessing until the arrival of the mythical race. And when you have seen this film, you will be able to deepen the subject with a documentary about the return of Ford at le Mans in 2016 with the Ford GT is accessible here .

Bonus feature : I Am Legend

If you were the last man on earth, what vehicle conduiriez you in the deserted streets of a New York city post-apocalyptic ? The character of Will Smith, Robert Neville, has chosen a Mustang Shelby GT500 red 2007 to accompany it, with his dog, in the fight to survive.

On the six cars built for the film, five have been damaged or overwritten after the film, leaving it to collectors a single model. The production company has kept the car for years, but it has been sold to a car dealer on the Connecticut end of 2019, where it was available for about 150,000 dollars.

