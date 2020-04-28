The six stars the original Avengers have recently had a video call together

The actor Marvel Cinematic Universe, Robert Downey Jr., reveals that he has recently discussed in a video with another The Avengers stars Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Jeremy Renner, Scarlett Johansson and Mark Ruffalo. The six Avengers originals made their debut during the phase 1, Downey launched the franchise as Tony Stark in Iron Man. Black Widow’s Johansson appeared for the first time in Iron Man 2. Then, Hemsworth has starred in the film solo Thor, who also presented Renner’s Hawkeye. Evans has made his debut as Steve Rogers in Captain America: The First Avenger, and the last of the six originals make their first appearance was Ruffalo”s Hulk in The Avengers, replacing Ed Norton.

Since the film of Joss Whedon in 2012, the six stars of the MCU have played in more films and retooled every few years for another episode of the Avengers. Last year, two of the six originals have finished their term in the MCU with Avengers: the End of the game. Iron Man Downey Jr and Captain America Evans have reached an end point in their respective histories. While three of the other four are already ready to come back in various movies MCU, or tv shows, at the End of the game marked the last time that the six Avengers original appeared on the screen. At least, unless all players don’t connect to come back for another team. But until this is confirmed, the latest tease of Downey will have to fend for themselves.

Joining the director Joe Russo on Instagram live during the evening to watch the Avengers: Endgame Quarantine, Downey Jr.mentioned that he had recently interacted with his five comrades, the Avengers. Although he had not referred to his fellow stars by its name, he was likely referring to Evans, Hemsworth, Ruffalo, Renner and Johansson. We don’t know exactly what was talking about the video call, that this is just a conversation casually between friends, or if they had (or were considering) to record something for fans of Marvel. Downey Jr. said:

I won’t say why, but I have had the opportunity to interface with the other five of the six Avengers of origin there a few days ago and after we all hung up our call of type Zoom, I had this wave of… Yeah, and then a year ago.

The hollywood studios that have closed all large productions to comply with the commands at home in the middle of the pandemic coronavirus, industry players have found creative ways to provide fans with new videos to keep morale – and to give everyone something to do. For example, a new episode of Parks and Recreation will be published, bringing together all of the stars from the original series. As previously indicated, it is not clear what the call of the stars the original Avengers and if this has something to do with the release of new content, but fans of the MCU would no doubt see something new from their Marvel superheroes favorite.

Given that Downey Jr.has already mentioned the video call, I hope that it will not be long before the actor, one of his co-stars or Marvel never reveals itself for what it was. Fans may be hoping a way of video meeting commemorating the anniversary of a year since the Avengers: the release of Endgame, or some sort of new content in the universe, but it is not yet known exactly what the actors in MCU were talking about or if they will be released to the public. Fans can speculate all they want, and we may soon be answers. For now, fans can at least find a little joy in learning that the six original Avengers the stars recently met to discuss them, demonstrating the relationships they have forged during the filming of these MCU the films have endured.

Source: Russo Brothers / Instagram