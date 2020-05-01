The skirt python Melania Trump who choke the internet

In the top of the steps of the White House, Melania Trump appeared smiling alongside the presidential couple ecuadorian and her husband Donald Trump. Wearing a coat in the trend “sage green“brought, as usual, on the shoulders, the First Lady was also wearing a skirt in python enhanced by a white top immaculate.

Signed Salvatore Ferragamo, this piece has been customized by Melania Trump, who has preferred to take away the golden silk of origin which composed the petticoat, to keep the animal print.

The pencil skirt would come to about 7,000 euros, a price that was beyond belief if you believe some of the reactions of internet users in the Daily Mail. A reasonable sum, which proves that Melania Trump has assumed its favorites mode.

In the video, Tom Ford explains why he does not want to dress Melania Trump

200.000 euros spent in 2019

This is not the first time that the prices of her outfits inflame the Canvas. Already in December last year, theExpress UK unveiled the impressive amount it had disbursed to her dressing room to 2019. Not less than 200,000 euros had been spent in parts from of the great houses, such as Chanel, Michael Kors or even Gucci.