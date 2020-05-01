The skirt python Melania Trump who choke the internet

In the top of the steps of the White House, Melania Trump appeared smiling alongside the presidential couple ecuadorian and her husband Donald Trump. Wearing a coat in the trend “sage green“brought, as usual, on the shoulders, the First Lady was also wearing a skirt in python enhanced by a white top immaculate.

Signed Salvatore Ferragamo, this piece has been customized by Melania Trump, who has preferred to take away the golden silk of origin which composed the petticoat, to keep the animal print.



